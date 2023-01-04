On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 300 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023 — a decrease of 71 cases from the previous weekly report.

Daviess County saw a decline in cases, with 132 cases reported compared to the previously reported 152 cases.

