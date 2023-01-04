On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 300 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023 — a decrease of 71 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County saw a decline in cases, with 132 cases reported compared to the previously reported 152 cases.
Hancock County reported eight new cases, McLean County dropped to 16 new cases, and Ohio County reported 22 new cases, an increase of 12.
There were no COVID-19-related deaths in the district for the reporting period.
The district averaged 42.9 new COVID-19 cases a day.
Daviess, Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties are reported as having medium COVID-19 community levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.