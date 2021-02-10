The COVID-19 outbreak at the Daviess County Detention Center that involved about 50 inmates and forced jail staff to insolate living areas throughout the jail is showing some signs of subsiding.
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases at the jail has declined, with jail staff monitoring 23 active cases. Eight inmates were awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests.
In late January, the jail was struck by a wave of COVID-19 infections, with the jail monitoring 43 cases on Jan. 27, a figure that included 16 new confirmed cases that day. The jail went on restricted movement to reduce the chance of inmates spreading the virus and canceled classes involving outside instructors.
Maglinger said there were as many as 51 active cases in the jail at one time. None of the current cases have required hospitalization. One person who was hospitalized in December was a state inmate who was released from custody.
“We’ve been very fortunate no one else has been hospitalized with COVID,” Maglinger said.
“We are optimistic,” he said.
A number of inmates were released from quarantine on Tuesday. With the declining number of confirmed cases, “it looks like we are turning the corner,” Maglinger said.
The jail staff has inmates in 10 cells and six housing units isolated, Maglinger said. New inmates are tested upon arrival and isolated from the general jail population for 14 days. The jail staff undergoes temperature checks when they arrive for work.
“We are still taking all the same precautions,” such as providing inmates with access to cleaning supplies and disinfecting wipes, he said.
Maglinger said previously that inmates also access to face masks.
The jail staff has been offered COVID-19 vaccinations, and Maglinger estimates 20% have taken it.
“I’ve seen other jails hit by it. We were one of the last ones,” Maglinger said.
The jail had a population of 619 inmates as of Tuesday, which is below pre-pandemic levels, but is higher than at times in 2020 when law enforcement began reducing the number of people they arrested, when possible. The Department of Corrections also released some state inmates from prisons and jails in an effort to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks among inmates.
The number of criminal investigations that resulted in charges among inmates at the Daviess jail decreased last year, at least partly because there were fewer people behind bars.
In 2019, jail staff charged inmates in 97 investigations, with 85 being charged with a felony. In 2020, deputies charged just 40 inmates with felonies, the majority of which were for promoting contraband by new inmates attempting to bring drugs into the jail, Maglinger said.
“The majority of those would be deputies doing a really good job” of finding undisclosed drugs when an inmate is being booked, Maglinger said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.