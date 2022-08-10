The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that the seven-county region has experienced an increase in new COVID-19 cases after weeks of decline.
Per GRDHD, there were 932 new COVID-19 infections for the week of Aug. 1-7 — an uptick from 886 reported Aug. 2.
After weeks of seeing a drop, Daviess County reported 463 new cases versus the 386 cases reported on Aug. 2; an increase of 77 cases.
The county is classified to have “high community levels” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Kentucky Public Health COVID map.
Hancock County saw less cases according to Tuesday’s report with 23 new cases compared to the previous reporting period showing 28, while McLean County saw an increase by 14 with 42 new cases.
Ohio County, which saw a slight increase according to the July 26 report, experienced a decline from 93 cases to 66 new cases as of Tuesday.
All three counties continue to have “high community levels.”
Four COVID-19-related deaths occurred during the reporting period, with three deaths in Daviess County and one in McLean County.
The average number of new cases in the district was 133 a day — a rise from the Aug. 2 reported average of 127.
“Looking back for several weeks, we’ve kind of leveled off at a high area,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD director. “Our cases have continued to be high, but they seem to be relatively stable.”
While Horton said that deaths from COVID have been “somewhat low” compared to previous surges, it is starting to see a rise both in the district and the commonwealth.
“We have seen more mortalities — unfortunately — increase in the last couple of weeks,” he said. “We were expecting to see that because we’ve been seeing these increases in cases for a while. …We’ll continue to keep an eye on that.
“There’s still a lot that we don’t know about COVID-19, but one of the things that we have unfortunately seen is that it makes some people very, very sick,” Horton said. “... Some people have something that’s similar to a cold (and) some people have virtually no symptoms, but then others are so sick that they have to be in the hospital or it takes their life. That’s been true since the beginning of COVID-19.”
However, Horton said that some of the reporting can be hindered due to some delays by a week or two.
“There’s a process that each death goes through (at) both the viral statistics level and … a mortality review team at the state health department, and those numbers aren’t reported until it’s verified that COVID-19 is the cause,” he said.
Horton said that vaccinations, boosters and following guidance and recommendations such as wearing a mask in indoor public settings have helped diminish the spread of the virus.
“... As our population has developed some level of immunity, be that from vaccines or prior infection, … we aren’t seeing as many people that are having to be in the hospital or people that are succumbing from the disease; but we are still seeing some,” he said.
Horton said those who get vaccinated and boosted have a “much lower chance” of becoming severely ill from the virus.
“There’s still a reduction in terms of symptomatic infection, but where you really see the big benefit is when you would look at those severe outcomes from COVID-19,” he said. “The vaccines are continuing to do a really good job when you evaluate them with that criteria ….”
Horton said while some may be thinking life has “gone back to the way it was running before COVID-19,” they should not take the virus lightly and still should do their part in protecting themselves and others.
“…If you see someone in public wearing a mask, that person obviously cares about their own health, they may care very deeply about the health of a loved one that they live with that’s at high risk,” he said. “I would hope that there’s some tolerance out there; and I would say to those who are concerned about COVID-19, those that are at high risk — if you are wearing a mask in a public place, you’re doing the right thing.”
