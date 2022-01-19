All school districts in the region are contending with staff shortages due to COVID-19-related illness and quarantines, and Daviess and McLean county schools reached a threshold by Tuesday afternoon that led to both systems deciding to shutter their doors in hopes that participating in remote learning could help reduce staff and student absences.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said he wasn’t sure of the exact number of district staff out, but every hour more individuals were calling out due to testing positive for COVID-19.
The district opted for remote learning on Tuesday because of the absences and provided COVID-19 testing opportunities at each of its middle schools for all staff, students and their families. There were 497 tests administered, and 128 of them came back positive.
With those results, Robbins knew the district was at a tipping point and wouldn’t be in session on Wednesday, either.
“The good news is that testing allowed us to isolate individuals who are positive, which will help alleviate further spread, but the bad news is that these new cases have made an exaggerated problem worse,” he said.
DCPS has already been dealing with a stressed transportation department due to driver shortages and absences, with some routes being delayed by several hours last week. The newly-diagnosed positives put the district at “a point where we can’t staff,” Robbins said.
Robbins said he and others across the district will assess absences Wednesday to determine how to move forward for the rest of this week. DCPS students will be participating in their DCPS@Home plan.
McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough said that over 20% of students were absent in the district due to illness or because they were in quarantine, which indicated officials needed to intervene to stop the spread.
Multiple staff members in each school building have also been out, and with the lack of substitute teachers in the region, that also put a strain on the district. At least 262 students were absent Tuesday, with more of them leaving throughout the day because they were sick.
Burrough said students and staff getting sick has been constant.
“It’s the highest that we’ve ever had,” he said.
McLean students will be using a Non-Traditional Instruction Day.
Owensboro Catholic Schools typically follow the DCPS calendar because the district utilizes DCPS busing, but OCS Chief Administrative Officer Keith Osborne said the district would be in session until the foreseeable future. Families will be transporting students to and from school.
He said there aren’t a lot of OCS students and staff out at this time, and the only time students would participate in remote learning would be due to a weather event.
“We seem to be heading in the right direction,” he said. “You never know when this thing is going to turn around again, but we seem to be doing okay right now.”
Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant said that 5% of staff members being out this week is a significant number, but is manageable. The district decides on a day-by-day basis if it can provide transportation, food service and teaching and learning effectively.
“We look at student attendance, against the number of staff call-ins, and at the end of the day we ask ourselves if we can still provide those core services,” Constant said. “Right now, we have enough staff members to provide those services.”
Officials from Ohio County Schools, Hancock County Public Schools and Muhlenberg County Schools also said they are operating with a shoestring staff, but as of Tuesday evening, they planned to be in school.
Seth Southard, Ohio County superintendent, said absences are getting higher each day, but at this time the district is making it work.
“There’s also a point in time when there are so many kids out of classrooms that it’s hard to keep forging ahead when so many are missing the content,” he said. “We are hanging in there, but we don’t have a lot of wiggle room.”
Carla Embry, Muhlenberg schools spokeswoman, also said having enough bus drivers is a determining factor as to whether students will be in school or not.
“We have a skeleton crew we are working with, but we do have enough to be in school at this time,” she said.
Robby Asberry, Hancock County schools superintendent, said the district has more students and staff out than they have had all year, but it has not reached a point of concern at this point.
“Every day we are looking at our staff numbers, but we are in pretty good shape right now,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
