Here I sit, pouting a little, after canceling yet another big trip.
I had planned to travel to Olomouc for the 25th celebration of the founding of Caritas College of Social Work, and I was to leave this coming Saturday.
But no, it was not to be.
I had a little health scare a couple of weeks ago, and first I doubted I wanted to make the trip traveling alone. I surely could have, but these things get my attention, and I decided to be a bit more cautious.
Then, the EU strongly suggested no one travel from the U.S. unless that travel is essential, and they took us off the “safe” list. I figured by the time I was nice and settled in my pensione, the rules would change again, and I might be quarantined there.
This may have just been a runaway imagination, but the tales I hear of such things are horrible, and I am just not in the mood to chance it.
Then, my backup plan, a girls trip, postponed for well over a year, is happening at the same time in South Carolina. I decided to pull the plug on that one, too, out of an abundance of caution.
Driving, or flying, as some of my pals are, just both seem too much trouble and maybe even risky behavior, in light of the hotspots for the delta variant of COVID-19.
And even as I made my decision about both trips, I found I was surprisingly at peace with it. And I worried about that. It’s just not like me.
I am indecisive at the best of times, and I can wool a thing to death, come at it from every angle, find merit in each of those angles and confuse myself to such a degree that I can hardly function. I’m not so outwardly frustrated now as I was as a child.
Then I work myself up into a hand-wringing and tearful state over the simplest things — going on an errand with my father or staying home to play — and my parents’ patience grew thin and then, whatever I chose, or had chosen for me, was never quite right.
And for a time, it felt as if nothing would be right ever again.
I’ve come a long way since then, and I think COVID-19 has finally completed the lesson for me. I have reached the point where I can decide and be at peace with my decision, no matter the opinions of others who tell me what I should do. Oh, those opinions still irk me, but they don’t sway and confuse me like before.
In the past few weeks I have friends who have canceled trips to Europe and headed instead to Hawaii. I have other friends who have canceled their Hawaii vacation.
I have friends who will only eat outside at restaurants. I have friends who, in light of the delta variant, won’t even do that. Labor Day came and went for my family with all of us hunkered down and distanced from each other, just a lazy Monday with nothing on TV.
We have had some exposures to COVID-19, some recovering, some determined not to get it, some vaccinated so long ago they are talking about the possibility of a booster, others vaccinated just this past week, when they finally got religion around the shots.
The young ones have learned the hardest lesson, but that is often the way.
I have friends who are angry, still angry and more angry, about those who don’t mask, won’t vaccinate, don’t do to suit them. I get it. But I have no energy for it.
I wear my mask now, again, and I don’t think a thing about it. It might even be easier the second time around, although I surely loved those few weeks when I felt so free without it.
I cocoon with family and friends who are careful, and I notice how we sit so far apart now, naturally, instinctively.
I’m okay with that, too. And I am okay with getting a booster, if and when it is deemed appropriate. I’m okay with disappointment now, but this one bothers me to think of it.
I dream some nights of adventure, hugs and kisses and loved ones gathered around, eating and drinking. A new baby to hold. Another on the way.
Let this be a temporary time of isolation and distance, for surely, this cannot last forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.