Hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases continue declining throughout Kentucky with an update in guidance expected in coming weeks, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, if the virus continues its downward trend.
The positivity rate for Kentuckians continues dropping from nearly 13% Monday to 10.8% as of the last update on Wednesday, in just a three-day period.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have also been on a continuous decline, both locally and throughout the state.
At Owensboro Health, 24 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout the health care system as of Thursday evening, 19 of whom were housed at OH Regional Hospital.
Of the total patients, six were in critical care, one of whom was fully vaccinated, and three on ventilators, all of whom were unvaccinated.
The report shows the lowest number of COVID-19 patients admitted to OHRH for the past three months, according to a statement from OH.
“Owensboro Health may be turning a corner in its two-year fight against the pandemic, but diligence is still needed in weeks to come,” OH stated.
Still, hospital leaders remain, “cautiously optimistic,” that progress is being made, said Dr. Michael Kelley, vice president of medical affairs.
“We have expected the late winter will bring lower COVID numbers and a bit of a respite for our team,” he said. “COVID is not leaving us, but the signals indicate we are reaching a more normalized stage of how it will be in the future.”
Throughout Kentucky, Beshear said earlier this week, there have been similar trends with hospitalizations, critical care patients and patients on ventilators for COVID-19 symptoms continuing to fall along with new cases of the virus.
Though the fatality rate is still higher than hoped for, Beshear said it is likely deaths will also begin to decline.
“The top line on COVID is, cases continue to fall at a good rate,” he said. “We are heading in the right direction and at a good pace.”
If the downward trend continues, Beshear said he plans to update state COVID-19 guidance by March 14.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.