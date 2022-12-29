While the coronavirus pandemic has dwindled since the height of the virus in 2020, it is still uncertain of what impact it will have on the new year.
“I don’t know exactly where we’re going,” said Clay Horton, public health director of the Green River District Health Department. “I think in the short term, we can expect more of the same. But I think as we go through to next year, things may change some; but we’ll just have to see what happens and adjust.
“Exactly what will happen — it’s hard to say. COVID has surprised us a few times already, so it’s very tough to predict.”
But Horton remains hopeful heading into 2023.
“What we’ve seen so far is kind of a gradual fading away,” he said. “It’s not like we’re in a pandemic one day and the next we’re not. So, I think we’ll see gradual improvement.”
Horton also expressed things have continued to evolve such as new boosters and vaccines, though it’s also been an obstacle.
“The challenge has been really trying to communicate to people why it’s important to stay up to date on your vaccines,” he said. “I think a lot of people have kind of COVID fatigue and they’re not as receptive to those messages as they have been in the past.”
As of Wednesday, Horton said “we’re still seeing quite a bit of COVID circulating in the community,” but hasn’t been much of a hindrance.
“...It doesn’t really disrupt life like it did before,” he said.
Compared to this time last year, Horton said the rates of COVID-19 are “substantially lower.”
“At this point, we were right there at the beginning of the initial omicron wave; and that’s when we saw the largest number of cases being reported on a daily basis than we did through the entire experience of COVID-19,” he said. “Our levels are much lower (and) our hospitalizations are much lower than they were at this time last year ….”
However, Horton said the virus will still play a big role in the health profession.
“For people like me who work in public health, it’ll continue to be a part of our work and something that we have to pay attention to,” he said. “...Here at the health department and the public health world, we are back to doing all of the programs and all of the services that we did prior to COVID-19, but we now have kind of a new part of our portfolio. …We are continuing to have to investigate, and track and monitor COVID-19 cases ….”
One of the changes Horton said may potentially happen in 2023 will be how tracking the virus is conducted.
“I think that maybe the requirements … in terms of how we investigate cases may change from the CDC,” he said. “I don’t have any idea of the time frame, but I do think it would make sense that we will continue to see those processes change ….”
Even though cases have decreased, Horton said “it doesn’t mean that it’s completely over” and people should still take steps to protect themselves and other people around.
“I think (masks) have a role to play. I think they’re still an effective way to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” he said. “If you are wanting to protect yourself, it’s a good idea to wear a mask in an indoor public setting.
“... If you haven’t had a booster in the last three or four months, then you ought to get one of the new bivalent boosters. And you want to do all the common sense things (such as) frequent hand washing, stay away from others if you’re sick; if you’re sick get tested to see if you have COVID-19 to prevent it from spreading to others ….”
