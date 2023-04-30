Two local farmers provided a peek into farm life Saturday with their first public “Cowboy Camp.”
John Roberts, owner of Roberts Cattle Company, and Mike McKinley, ranch foreman of McKinley Quarter Horses, invited other farmers and community members to Roberts’ land in Philpot to get hands-on experience and learn what it takes to own a cattle company.
“We have a diverse and eclectic community here,” Roberts said. “A lot of the people roping have done it for many, many years. It takes talent and practice.”
Roberts said he, McKinley and other farmers came together and thought that the camp would be something they could offer to the community as a way to give back.
“We do this every day; I do it every day,” he said.
Those in attendance where shown how claves are vaccinated and castrated.
“We did vaccinations for blackleg, tetanus and other pink eyes and other strains of viruses that cattle can catch, so we vaccinate that,” Roberts said. “We’ll come back in a couple months when we start to wean them and give them booster shots.”
Some participants traveled from outside of Kentucky.
“We’ve had several people here for almost a week,” Roberts said. “We have people from Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Indiana, Illinois. They’ve come several hundred miles to come here. It’s not very often this happens.”
Roberts said he used to cattle farm full-time, but due to life events, he had to pick up extra jobs on top of farming.
“We’re going to try to have the camp a couple times a year, and if not, at least annually,” he said. “Everybody seems to be happy and enjoying it and that’s what we want.”
People need to see how beef is produced, Roberts said. That’s one of his main reasons for wanting to host the camp.
“Everybody loves a good steak, so they need to see what’s involved in it, from start to finish,” he said.
After the hands-on work during the day, Roberts said everyone would be able to enjoy a meal together.
“We’re going to cook three hogs, we’ve got them roasting,” he said. “We have a whole meal planned for them. We have some guitar players coming this evening. It’s a full day.”
