The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority announced a new scholarship pilot program Tuesday.
The program is designed to support undergraduates displaced by crises in their home countries. The scholarships are funded by a $10 million appropriation by the General Assembly.
The Innovative Scholarship Pilot Program will make financial assistance available to traditional or nontraditional aged, documented foreign national students who have received U.S. asylum, submitted a U.S. asylum application, are a settled refugee or in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, humanitarian parole or through a special immigrant visa.
Funds for the Kentucky Humanitarian Assistance Scholarships and Kentucky Scholarships for Cultural Exchange can be distributed to campuses by KHEAA starting this summer. They are available to both public and private, nonprofit Kentucky higher education institutions. Campuses are required to provide a 25% match to receive the scholarship grant.
