The Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) have launched the Kentucky Innovative Scholarship Pilot Program for displaced students and those participating in international exchange programs.
The $10 million in funding for the program was appropriated by the 2022 General Assembly from the Kentucky lottery fund. Campuses are required to provide a 25% match to receive funding from this program.
Becky Gilpatrick, director of student aid at KHEAA, said the program is intended to provide access to college for undergraduates who have been displaced. A displaced student is defined as a traditional- or nontraditional-aged student who is a foreign national who received U.S. asylum, has submitted a U.S. asylum application, is a resettled refugee or is in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, humanitarian parole or through a special immigrant visa.
The United Nation estimates that more than 82 million people have been internally displaced due to wars and natural calamity, according to Gilpatrick. Approximately 13 upcoming seniors within Owensboro Public Schools are refugees or immigrants. Daviess County Public Schools will have approximately five upcoming seniors of the same or similar status.
$5.8 million from the program will be reserved for public universities across the state. Western Kentucky University will receive $915K, which will include students who wish to attend the satellite Owensboro campus.
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System will receive $2.8 million from the program, however Gilpatrick said that only five out of the 16 KCTCS campuses have elected to participate so far, with Owensboro being one. The amount of money allocated to each KCTCS campus will be dependent on how many elect to participate.
Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan University will each receive $90K for the scholarships on campus. A total of $1M is being sent to private-non-profit, Title IV-eligible independent colleges and universities.
“This is brand new territory for us,” Gilpatrick said. “Kentucky is at the forefront of this, being one of the first states in the country to offer a program like this. It’s breaking ground.”
One part of the program includes Community of Practice, an organization for representatives of Kentucky postsecondary institutions who are participating in this program. All institutions that receive funding for this program will be required to participate in the CoP, with $300K allocated to create this organization.
Gilpatrick said students who do not live in Kentucky but wish to attend a college within the state also qualify, but first priority will be given to Kentucky residents.
Up to 25% of the scholarship funds can also be used to support U.S. native and foreign undergraduate students who are participating in international exchange programs.
Gilpatrick said that colleges are actively looking for students to apply for these scholarships now, including ones already attending classes at the institution, and to contact the financial aid office at the campuses for more information on their individual program.
“This is an important program because if we look at the larger picture, these are people seeking a new place to live and establish themselves,” Gilpatrick said. “If we provide them with the skills they need, they can become a productive citizen of Kentucky and the nation as a whole.”
For more information on the Kentucky Innovative Scholarship Pilot Project, visit the CPE website at www.cpe.ky.gov.
