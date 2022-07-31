The Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) have launched the Kentucky Innovative Scholarship Pilot Program for displaced students and those participating in international exchange programs.

The $10 million in funding for the program was appropriated by the 2022 General Assembly from the Kentucky lottery fund. Campuses are required to provide a 25% match to receive funding from this program.

