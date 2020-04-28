The Council on Postsecondary Education is on target for reaching its goal of having 60% of the working-age population earning a degree or a certificate by 2030, according to its recent progress report.
In the 2018-19 academic year, the number of undergraduate degrees and credentials from both public and independent institutions increased by 3.5% from the previous year. This brings the total percentage of adults in the commonwealth with a postsecondary credential to about 47%, according to the report.
Notably, the report indicates that bachelor’s degrees conferred by minority students increased 5.3%; Kentucky Community & Technical College System associate degrees increased 2.2%, certificates rose 6.5%, and credentials earned by minority students within KCTCS also went up 7.4%.
David Mahan, CPE associate vice president of data, research and advanced analytics, said Monday these increases can be attributed to at least three things. First, the CPE has supported diversity programs for at-risk students and students of color at colleges and universities.
“Second, we have supported dual-enrollment so our high school students can begin getting college-level course work done early, and that helps with the pathway to college,” Mahan said.
The third thing that can be attributed to the increase in credentials is academic preparedness. The CPE has also supported co-requisite programming. For example, if a student is in need of extra help in credit-bearing courses, they won’t be placed in remedial classes. Instead, they will be in the same classes as their peers, but will have access to extra help if needed, Mahan said.
While this is a lot of good news to report, Mahan said, there are also challenges on the horizon for the CPE to meet its goal. In order to have 60% of the working-age population with a degree or credential by 2030, there will have to be more supports in place for adult learners.
Adults who do not pursue a degree or credential may not know how to do so, he said.
Something the CPE has been focused on for a decade or more, and one way they have working toward their education attainment goal, is helping nontraditional students either complete unfinished degrees or certificate programs, or begin anew. Project Graduate, an initiative to recruit previous students with a high number of college credit hours to come back to school and complete their bachelor’s degrees is one such program to help with that goal that was rejuvenated a few years ago. Since its inception, more than 2,500 adults have completed their college degrees.
Adults who don’t pursue higher education credentials or degrees also could be due to the pre-COVID-19 economy, Mahan said, but that is subject to change as there are a lot of unknowns about Kentucky’s economic future.
One thing is known, however: having a credentialed and skilled, productive workforce in Kentucky will be beneficial in shoring up the labor pool as the state handles any economic repercussions resulting from the pandemic, said CPE President Aaron Thompson.
“Without question, this pandemic has created new and significant challenges, but the momentum is on our side, and I appreciate the hard work by campuses to move our state forward,” Thompson said. “COVID-19 will test our resolve, but if we redouble our focus on innovation and workforce development, Kentucky will benefit from a faster and more robust economic recovery.”
