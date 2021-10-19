The Council on Postsecondary Education, in partnership with Western Kentucky University, will hold the third annual Higher EDquity Symposium on Tuesday, Nov. 16, on WKU's campus. The symposium, "Cultivating Culturally Competent Campuses," will focus on the components for creating a culturally competent environment for faculty, staff and students; minimum competencies for graduating culturally competent students prepared to enter the workforce; and other emerging topics relevant to diversity, equity and inclusion. For more information or to register, visit http://cpe.ky.gov/higheredquity/.
CPE, WKU to hold diversity, equity and inclusion symposium
