The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has released a research brief that indicates women in the commonwealth still earn less than men over a lifetime, even if they hold advanced college degrees.
The research brief, titled “Earnings Gaps Based on Gender and Education in Kentucky,” said that the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019 reported women make 82 cents to every $1 earned by men. In Kentucky, women aged 25-64 with high school diplomas earn less than 70 cents on the dollar earned by men, and women with undergraduate degrees earn 73 cents on the dollar. Women in Kentucky with a master’s degree earn 77 cents on the dollar.
However, the research does indicate that younger women do make more than their male counterparts. Women aged 25-29 earn $1.41 to every male $1.
“This anomaly was driven largely by women under 30 with a doctoral degree, whose median annual earnings were nearly $7,000 higher than their male counterparts,” the research brief said. “Although a promising trend for younger women, it remains unclear if these higher earnings will be sustained across a lifetime.”
Matthew Vetter, the CPE researcher who helped to author the brief, said the advantage for women in this category “is still relatively new and modest.
“Men with (doctoral) degrees still earn more than women in every other age group, so it’s unclear if this subset of women will maintain higher earnings over their lifetime.”
Aaron Thompson, CPE president, said that despite “tremendous gains on college campuses, women are not reaping the same rewards in the workplace.
“Hopefully this research will encourage more employers to re-evaluate their pay structure and the role of women in leadership positions,” Thompson said. “Undervaluing the contributions to our female workforce harms us all.”
The research did indicate that women and men do benefit financially from higher education attainment. Women with high school diplomas earn a median of $1.2 million over a lifetime compared to $2.1 million for women with bachelor’s degrees, and $2.7 million for women with doctoral degrees.
The “Earnings Gaps Based on Gender and Education in Kentucky” brief is the second in a three-part series, with the first showing that higher levels of educational attainment allow workers to gain more financial success over the course of their career. The next brief will focus on the earnings inconsistencies with race and education.
To read the “Earnings Gaps Based on Gender and Education in Kentucky,” visit http://cpe.ky.gov/data/reports/earningsbrief-2.pdf.
