Aaron Thompson, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education director, will be the keynote speaker at the 2022 Brescia University Commencement ceremony, which is at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at the RiverPark Center.
There will be a livestream of the event available at https://livestream.com/accounts/19227302/bucommencement2022.
