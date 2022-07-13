Last year, Phillip Crabtree’s Crabtree Holdings LLC bought 10.61 acres at 2525 Kentucky 81 and 2615 Kentucky 81 from DMCR Properties LLC for $300,000.
On Thursday, Crabtree will go before the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission to ask that the property be rezoned from general business and rural agriculture to light industrial.
Crabtree, who owns Cabinotch, an online cabinet business, said Tuesday that he has no immediate plans for the property.
He bought it for future development, he said.
The company’s origins date back to 1975, when Phill Crabtree and his wife, the former Paula Mattingly, bought a rental house in Owensboro.
“It needed a kitchen,” Phill Crabtree said once. “I said I could do it myself. And then, a friend asked me to do his.”
Phill’s Custom Cabinets was born that year in their garage.
Two years ago, Phillip Crabtree, who joined the family business in 2000 and bought it from his parents 10 years later, estimated that the company had installed 120 to 140 cabinets a year for the past 20 years or more.
In 2007, he obtained a patent on a do-it-yourself cabinet “that’s so simple a 3-year-old could put it together quickly,” Crabtree said then.
That was the birth of Cabinotch.
In 2020, he decided to close Phill’s Custom Cabinets to make way for the future.
“We have 65 employees now between the two companies,” Crabtree said at the time. “In five years, I expect that to grow to 150. Our business will triple with robotics and automation.
“Our goal is to create the most highly-sought-after jobs in Daviess County.”
Cabinotch ships to most of the continental United States, Canada and Costa Rica.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.