The city of Whitesville has welcomed a new face to its City Commission, with local resident Trevor Crabtree appointed to fill in for the remainder of Bob Abell's term.
Mayor Patsy Mayfield said Thursday that Abell recently resigned as a Whitesville City Commissioner due to health concerns.
“It really wasn't a shakeup,” Mayfield said. “It just happened that Bob had medical issues, so he had to resign and Trevor was the one on the ballot this last time with the most votes; so he got to step up.”
Abell was reelected to the Whitesville City Commission in November 2020, receiving 142 votes, or about 19.6%.
Mayfield said she believes Crabtree will do a nice job on the Whitesville City Commission.
“He is involved in the community, he is involved in the schools here and the historical society,” she said. “He is just out in the community and I just feel that by him being involved he would be a good commissioner.”
Crabtree is expected to participate in his first City Commission meeting as a commissioner Feb. 1.
Crabtree did not return requests for comment prior to publication.
