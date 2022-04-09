In October, convention and visitor bureaus in Beaver Dam, Benton, Bowling Green, Glasgow, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Murray, Owensboro and Paducah joined forces to create the West Kentucky Brewery Hop.
It’s similar to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, but with craft beer.
There were 13 craft breweries in nine cities on the trail.
But a month later, Mile Wide Beer Co. closed its doors in Owensboro.
That leaves The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St., as the only brewery in town.
Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing Co. has said it plans to open Goodwood Restaurant & Brewery on the first floor of The Enclave at Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard this year.
In February, the company said it was getting one of its restaurants and breweries in Ohio opened before it starts on the Owensboro project.
Nick Gray, marketing manager for The Brew Bridge, said the promotion is working.
“We definitely have seen people coming in from that,” he said. “But we’ve mostly been in the winter months since it started. We expect it to really pick up when the weather warms up.”
Gray said, “We post about it on Facebook to make sure people are aware of it.”
Like the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, the brewery hop is designed to bring tourists to the region.
“It’s a chance to draw people to Owensboro,” Gray said. “Anything that draws in people is another notch on the belt of Owensboro.”
He said Green River Distilling Co. is on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and the city is known as both the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World” and the “Barbecue Capital of the World.”
The brewery hop is just another thing to give visitors a reason to come to town, Gray said.
“We’re really proud of being part of that designation,” he said. “It will be really cool to have two breweries in town when Goodwood opens.”
Last fall, Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism, said in a news release, “We’re excited about the new trail and what it means for the local economies as well as the commonwealth. Our tourism industry has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and its innovative efforts such as this that will help us move forward toward recovery.”
Participants in the Hop have to be 21 or older.
They participate by getting a passport from their local CVB or craft brewery.
When they buy a beer, the brewery stamps their passport.
Following the completion of the trail or getting a stamp from at least seven breweries, they can mail their passport to the Henderson Convention and Visitors Bureau to claim their prize — a West Kentucky Brewery Hop pint glass.
Breweries on the Hop include The Brew Bridge in Owensboro; Henderson Brewing Company; Uncrafted Territory Brewing Company in Beaver Dam; Paducah Beer Works and Dry Ground Brewing Company in Paducah; Hop Hound Brew Pub in Murray; The Dam Brewhaus in Benton; Hopkinsville Brewing Company; Yancey’s Gastropub & Brewery in Glasgow; and Blue Holler Brew Supplies and Gasper Brewing Company in Bowling Green.
For more information, go to westkybreweryhop.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
