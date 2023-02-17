KELLY CRAFT

Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft speaks Thursday during a campaign stop on her “Kitchen Table Tour” at Moonlite-Bar-B-Q Inn.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Kelly Craft, one of the 12 Republicans vying for the GOP nomination for governor, discussed some of her vision for state government Thursday afternoon during a campaign stop at Moonlite-Bar-B-Q Inn.

Craft, a former Trump Administration ambassador to Canada and the United Nations, talked education, how she would attempt to address fentanyl trafficking and economic development with a small group of supporters in the restaurant’s board room.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

