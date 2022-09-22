CRAFT WISE

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft, left, announced her selection Wednesday of state Sen. Max Wise of Campbellsville as her running mate in next year’s election. Wise’s wife, Heather, is in the center.

 DENNIS GEORGE/Paxton Media Group

The first gubernatorial ticket in what is expected to be a crowded 2023 Republican primary has been set.

Kelly Craft introduced state Sen. Max Wise as her running mate before a group of the senator’s family and at a reception Wednesday night in his hometown of Campbellsville.

