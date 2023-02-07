Students in Sorgho Elementary School’s Leader in Me Lighthouse leadership team visited Wendell Foster on Monday to create decorations for the organization’s Valentine’s Day festivities.
Sorgho has been designated as a Lighthouse School through the Leader in Me program, which according to the website, means the school fosters growth and proficiency in leadership culture and principles.
Kellie Taylor, counselor at Sorgho, said part of being a Lighthouse school includes teaching students “The 7 Habits,” which includes be proactive; begin with the end in mind; put first things first; think win-win; seek first to understand then to be understood; synergize; and sharpen the saw.
“One of the big pushes in the student Lighthouse team is that they have the opportunity to go out into the community and do service projects,” she said. “The students just love going out and doing things for other people without expecting anything in return.”
Sorgho students have volunteered with Wendell Foster in the past, and Taylor said the school believes it’s a wonderful place to assist people with disabilities in the community.
“We really feel like our kiddos need to see this and to have opportunity to work with the residents here,” she said.
This volunteer experience comes in the middle of Daviess County Public School’s “#BeKind” campaign, which promotes kindness within the district and community.
“We just feel like this is a wonderful opportunity for them to show kindness to other people that otherwise our students probably wouldn’t see very often,” Taylor said.
Taylor said she believes this is “one of the most important things” the students do while they’re on the Lighthouse team.
“I know from past activities the students are amazed by some of the hardships some people have within our community,” she said. “I think they become more grateful for the things that they do have, but I think they feel happy knowing they can give to other people.”
Aside from visiting Wendell Foster, the Lighthouse team has participated in other service projects such as raking leaves, serving meals at New Life Community Church, working with the Salvation Army to ring bells and have more planned for the upcoming year.
Fourth-grader McKinley Brasher said it makes her feel good knowing she is helping people in the community, and fifth-grader Reid Reddish agreed.
“You get a good feeling whenever you go out and decorate for people or serve food to them,” Reddish said. “It gives some people who don’t usually have certain stuff time to do that stuff with kids that represent their school. It lets us be out in the community.”
Brasher said the student Lighthouse team assists people who may not have certain things or the ability to do certain tasks.
Gabby Bradley, community engagement specialist at Wendell Foster, said having the Sorgho students at the organization on Monday was one of the first few volunteer activities they’ve had since COVID.
“We are super excited to have volunteers back and the residents love it,” she said.
One of Wendell Foster’s main initiatives is promoting acceptance and spreading awareness around disabilities, Bradley said.
“When students visit, it shows that the residents are just like anyone else and they enjoy making friends and enjoy the same things,” she said.
When able, residents at Wendell Foster will also go out into the community and volunteer.
“We have one resident that reads to students with their communication device,” she said. “Our residents love to volunteer, and it’s great to have them in the community, but it’s also fun to have people volunteering here.”
