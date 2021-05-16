A portion of Frederica Street was closed for a time Saturday afternoon, after a three-vehicle collision involving a semitruck that sent two people to the hospital.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say the collision occurred at 2:05 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Frederica Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Loop. Reports say Ann Melton, 80, of the 1900 block of Cullen Avenue was attempting to make a left turn onto Frederica Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Loop, when she pulled out in front of a semi driven by Brian Kawas, 29, of Livermore.
Reports say the vehicles collided and Kawas, who had been driving south, lost control of the semi-truck, which slid sideways along the roadway. Reports say the semi-truck slid into the path of a vehicle driven by Kyle Lashley, who was driving north, and collided with Lashley’s vehicle.
Reports say fuel and oil from the semitruck was spilled onto the roadway, causing the road to be closed so crews could clean the spill. Melton and Lashley were transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, for treatment of apparent non-life threatening injuries, reports say.
