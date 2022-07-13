A Spencer County, Indiana, woman was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in the 7800 block of U.S. 60 East near Maceo.
The collision occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m.
Reports say by William D. Lovell, 52, of Calhoun was driving west when he "sharply maneuvered" his vehicle, which caused him to lose control. Reports say Lovell's vehicle crossed the median and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Tamara F. Haley, 52, of Grandview.
Haley was pronounced dead at the scene. Lovell sustained serious injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment, reports say.
The roadway was closed for over two hours.
The investigation is continuing, but alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision, reports say.
