Cravens: a true community school

Hunter Hinton thinks so highly of his time spent as a student at Cravens Elementary School that he wanted to come back and work there as an adult.
It’s the neighborhood in which he grew up; one that he says truly cares about the school and what it does for students.
“This neighborhood school has a lot of history,” he said. “I ran these hallways when I was little, and couldn’t think of anything better than to come back.”
Hinton, who also works for the Owensboro Police Department, is the school’s behavioral assistant.
Cravens Elementary has roots that run deep in the west end of the city, such that in 2004, West Fifth Street where the school is located, was renamed Cravens Avenue.
It’s a place where current Principal Courtney Inklebarger said students walk to school and feel safe traveling to it even in the summertime because of its close proximity to the city pool of the same name. She thinks Cravens is a hub where students feel comfortable.
“I have been in other wonderful schools as a teacher, and they were all great,” Inklebarger said. “There’s just a different community feel here, I think.”
She said one of the biggest strengths at the school is the strong relationships with staff and student families.
Bill Chandler, who devoted 38 years of service to OPS, including six years spent as superintendent, co-authored the book “A History of Owensboro Public Schools System,” with Julie Ellis.
The book explains that during the 1957-58 fiscal year, OPS built three identical 12-classroom elementary schools — Cravens, Newton Parrish, and Seven Hills. Cravens cost about $257,000 to build, and the eight-acre site on which it sits cost $9,000.
The school opened on Dec. 19, 1957, the book said, and was named after Mary Lee Cravens, who was born in Owensboro in 1902 and who graduated from Owensboro High School in 1921. She first taught at Walnut Street School, where she later became principal, then moved on to become principal of Robert E. Lee School. She worked there until her death in 1956. Cravens opened 19 months after her passing.
The school originally served students in first through sixth grades, but in 1976, kindergarten was added. In 1972, sixth-grade students moved to a middle school, and in 1995 the fifth grade left with the creation of what was then called the Owensboro 5-6 Center, according to the book.
Now the school that has such a rich history is receiving a much-needed upgrade.
The Cravens renovations, which the board of education has been moving forward on this year, include the building of a new gymnasium and performance arts room, a new media center, a new roof, new floor finishes and fresh paint, and the front entrance will be upgraded. There will also be four new classrooms built at the school.
Inklebarger said the new classrooms will be a big help for the school, as it is already bursting at its seams. The school is in a small neighborhood and therefore one of the smallest buildings in the district.
There also isn’t a place for students to showcase their arts, and she said the new media center will make a big impact.
The Cravens project will be bid in November or December, with construction early next year. Cravens will be renovated in phases, much like Newton Parrish was a few years ago, so that construction won’t disrupt classroom learning.
Rear renovations to the school were completed in 1964. In 1990, a new roof was put on and a new HVAC was put in about 16 years ago. No major renovations have taken place since the 1990s, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett.
The preliminary cost for the renovation is $13.3 million.
Inklebarger also said that because the new gym and performing arts space will be built where the current playground is, that the school is currently fundraising for playground equipment.
“It’s a good time to do that because play is so important for kids,” she said. “The kids are excited. A lot of them don’t understand it much right now, but it will certainly be put on their radars soon.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.