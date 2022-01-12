Last fall, Owensboro park officials held a public meeting and conducted a survey to ask the public what future they would like for the Cravens Pool property.
Tuesday afternoon, parks director Amanda Rogers recommended the Owensboro City Commission invest about $600,000 into the pool, to both repair defects and to add features. Commissioners heard the proposal during a work session session at City Hall.
Nate Pagan, city manager, said the recommendation could be put on the agenda of a future commission meeting.
Cravens Pool, built in 1975, was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and remained closed last year after the Green River District Health Department identified four violations that need to be fixed before the pool can reopen.
The pool has had several structural issues the city has addressed over the years. The pool would also have to be brought up to current state code for it to reopen, Rogers said.
Parks officials presented multiple options in their survey and at the September public meeting. The options ranged from closing the site permanently to building a spray park, repairing the pool, building a new pool at the site or closing both Cravens Pool and Combest Pool and building an “aquatic center.”
The consensus from survey and meeting participants was they wanted the Cravens Avenue pool to remain open, Rogers said.
“The staff would recommend the city look at funding, making repairs and adding features to the pool,” Rogers said.
The city’s parks have been used a great deal during the pandemic, Rogers said.
“We have proven, over the last two years, the health and mental health of the our citizens is extremely important,” she said. “I can’t recommend we close an amenity at the current time.”
The city could do the repairs, expand the pool somewhat, add features and put in shading for the pool deck and concession area for about $600,000, Rogers said.
Fixing the pool would extend its life at least 10 seasons, Rogers said.
“I feel confident we could get 15 to 16 years out of this location,” Rogers said.
Rogers said the pool could be expanded 40 to 50 feet.
“I have heard a lot of complaints that the pool is too small,” Commissioner Mark Castlen said.
Expanding the pool would be part of the $600,000 cost, Rogers said.
“I think you came up with a pretty good proposal,” Commissioner Jeff Sanford said.
The pool is owned by the city, but the property is owned by Owensboro Public Schools. When Mayor Tom Watson asked if the school district has a role in repairing the pool, Rogers said OPS does not want to be involved.
Rogers said after the meeting that she would speak with Pagan about the direction commissioners want to go in the next couple of weeks.
“I want to get this moving as quickly as possible,” she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.