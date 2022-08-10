When Owensboro city commissioners voted to use $750,000 in federal dollars to renovate Cravens Pool, the hope was for the pool to be ready for swimming by the summer of 2023.

But city officials said Tuesday the city wasn’t able to find a contractor who would commit to that timeline, and the new goal is to have the pool reopened by the summer of 2024.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

