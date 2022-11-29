Cravens Elementary School students and families have been continually impacted by the Goodfellows Club this academic year in more ways than one.
Amanda DeLacey, the Family Resource and Youth Service Center coordinator for Cravens, said this is her first year in the position and has seen the positive differences made first-hand.
“I knew what Goodfellows did and that they did good, but I didn’t know how big of an impact they had on our students until this year,” she said.
Several students at Cravens have needed new winter clothing this season, and DeLacey said Goodfellows has been able to assist.
“They came along, no questions asked,” she said. “They have clothed several of our children and have spent thousands. They truly exceeded my expectations with how much they spent.”
DeLacey said approximately 70 students have been given new winter coats, clothes, shoes and more.
“Kids are in school during the winter months longer than they are in the summer months,” she said. “This also helps with our families who have a tight budget to spend on Christmas.”
Goodfellows was able to free up some of the Cravens families this season by buying the winter clothing for the students.
“Goodfellows is there to come along and provide assistance for those who need it,” DeLacey said. “They do great things for Cravens and in the grand scheme of things for all of the local schools.”
DeLacey said she stands at the entrance of the school every morning to greet the students as they walk in, and she’s seen the impact the new clothing has had on them.
“When they come in, you can see the smile on their faces,” she said. “They’re excited about their new clothing. It provides those students with more self-esteem and it eliminates barriers in education.”
Students who attend school in ill-fitting clothing tend to have lower self-esteem or become distracted by them, DeLacey said.
“This is a huge help for me and for the students and their families,” she said. “This allows them to be more successful throughout the day.”
A lot of students at Cravens walk to school and DeLacey said some of them would only wear a hoodie during the winter months because that is all they had.
“Goodfellows provides so much from toys and clothing to dental and medical assistance,” she said. “Generosity is at the heart of their mission.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, November 29, 2022
Previously reported … $2,674.39
In memory of John and Betty Yager … $500
David and Emily Reynolds … $200
In memory of Blake Roberts and in
honor of Owensboro Police Dept. … $100
In memory of John C. Gist, Emily Helm,
and Ernest and Elizabeth Head … $100
In loving memory of Randall and Wanda
Aull, Eric and Blake Aull, and Basil
Veach by Randy and Kathy Aull … $100
In memory of Dr. Clarence and
Margaret Cole by Nick Cambron … $100
In memory of Sarah Jane (Coons)
King by Sammy King … $100
In honor of Matthew Constant … $100
In memory of Marianna and Fred
Cornell by Jerry Cornell … $50
In honor of Danny and Margaret Brown
by Matt Brown … $25
Total as of November 29, 2022 … $4,049.39
