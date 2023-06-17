Cravens Elementary School will host a series of events in June and July called “Open Library” created to encourage students to continue reading outside of class to prevent the “summer slide.”
Amanda DeLacey, Cravens’ family resource and youth service center coordinator, said students work hard all year and tend to not do much academic work during the summer.
“We want to get them to continue to read,” she said. “Research shows that if they read at least 20 minutes a day then they can expand their vocabulary.”
DeLacey said that other benefits of being a steady reader include positive results on state testing and success with college entrance exams like the ACT.
“Typically students lose those skills during the summer and we have to start over and refresh during the next school year,” she said. “We want to keep the momentum going.”
The first event will be held June 21 at Cravens from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Students will be able to pick out a book from the library to take home with them for the summer and can participate in a fun craft during the event.
“We want to encourage kids to keep reading and we had programs this year that were building on literacy,” DeLacey said. “If they can’t read, we encourage them to be read to.”
The event is limited to 20 students at a time. Families can register their student through a QR code on the school’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CravensRocks.
The school will host four of the events in total for first through fifth grade students. Upcoming dates are June 21, June 28, July 12 and July 19.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
