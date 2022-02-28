Some strange and unusual things that have happened to some folks I know, including myself.
Back a few decades ago, I added to my regular income by taking wedding pictures for several couples. I seemed to be a fairly good photographer, and most of my work was appreciated.
Then there was one time when it wasn’t. I’m reminded of it almost every Sunday when I go to church.
That particular wedding involved a young couple that attended the same church just around the corner from where I now sit. I cringe on those Sunday mornings when they walk down the center aisle and pass the pew where I regularly sit.
And you can bet there is no tap on the shoulder or a quiet “How you doing, Dave?”
That very nice wedding ceremony went off as planned and later involved a fine reception. And I was Johnny-on-the-spot with my camera.
Later that afternoon, I decided to remove the film and drop it off at a local camera store for film development and printing. However, upon opening the camera, I found it was without film.
I had photographed an entire wedding and reception without film in the camera. And now you know why I dread seeing that couple walk up the aisle.
Before moving right down the street from where I now live, Delbert and Gloria Murphy had a home on East 23rd Street. The garage at that home was in the back yard, and driving out of it and onto the driveway created somewhat of a problem.
And that’s what happened one morning when Gloria had a planned trip downtown. Backing out, she cut the corner a little close and hit the corner of the house. Sorrowfully, there was a little damage to the corner residence and a little to the right rear of the car.
Delbert, I was told, got a little upset and passed that feeling on to Gloria.
Regardless, Gloria continued her trip into downtown and after finishing her business there, headed south on Frederica. Major work was being done on Frederica at that time, and when Gloria reached a certain area, a crane operator had picked up a downed tree and instead of swinging it off the side of the street, he mistakingly swung it out into the street and hit Gloria’s car.
Upset, the crane operator jumped from his machine and ran to check on Gloria.
“I’m sorry, lady, are you hurt?” he asked.
“No,” Gloria said. “I’m okay.”
“Then why are you crying?” he asked.
“I just don’t know how I’m going to go home and tell Delbert a tree hit me,” she said.
Jay Clements — or as we used to call him, “Little Jay” — was one of the Hamilton Avenue gang, and like the rest of us back then, he enjoyed the wintertime fun provided by Montgomery Hill, a thoroughfare off East Fourth Street.
When a nice snowfall came along, we all grabbed our homemade sleds and headed for some great downhill sledding.
On one particular day, Little Jay said he wanted to go first, and away he went on a slide that would take him almost to Fourth Street. Well, at least half way.
Near the halfway part of the hill was a short side street, and out of it pulled a large truck. Little Jay was in high-speed mode, could not stop and slid under the truck.
Panic immediately set in. There was no way Little Jay could slide under that vehicle without getting his head torn off.
Unaware of what was happening, the truck driver turned onto the street and kept going. It was then we spotted our friend off the side in a ditch and not moving. Scared out of our minds, all of us ran, slid, stumbled and fell down the hill to help.
On reaching Little Jay, we saw he was not moving and feared the worse. However, we also did not see any signs of injuries. That was when we decided a miracle had happened.
Prior to reaching the truck, Little Jay passed out, and that made him flatten out on the sled. That position allowed him to avoid a collision with the underside of the truck.
When that happened the miracle was completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.