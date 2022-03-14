Chris Walker is on a mission to help put young, Black men on the right path.
Walker, co-owner of Culture Cuts Barber Shop, hopes that his involvement with the new Owensboro Public Schools Books in Barbershops program will help him in that journey. Culture Cuts will be one of six barbershops that will be participating in the program that encourages kids to read a book while they are waiting for, or receiving their cut.
“A lot of stuff has been going on on the west end, with kids getting in trouble and everything,” Walker said. “When they come in here to get their haircut, we all try to talk to them. I have been down that path of destruction, and I want to help guide them toward something better.”
If kids can come in and accelerate their reading skills while receiving some positive life lessons, that’s even better, Walker said.
OPS has placed crates of books in each participating barbershop. There are books for students of all ages, and most of them are geared toward powerful and prominent African-Americans. There are also some Spanish books available.
Other barbershops participating include Headquarters Barbershop, CMO’s Barbershop, East End Barbershop, Parlor 9 Barbers and Emory Centre Barber Shop.
David Phillips, OPS director of diversity, equity and inclusion, said every few months the school system will swap the crates of books among the barbershops so that students can always have something fresh to read. In all, the district purchased 400 books for the program.
Phillips said some of the shops will be offering discounts or prizes for students who participate.
This is just one program, of many, that OPS is promoting in its long-running literacy improvement initiative. It is especially timely because a lot of students are behind on their literacy skills due to the pandemic, Phillips said.
“We thought this would be a good idea so kids can work on their literacy skills outside of school,” he said, adding that the community engagement component of this program is also beneficial.
A lot of barbershops are community-centered and oriented, he said, and this program helps to build those connections with students and their neighborhood.
Walker said hopefully this program can help him and other barbers make a difference in these kids’ lives, and thus, the community.
“Along with coming in here and getting cleaned up and looking fresh, they can educate themselves, and we can give them some inspiration,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
