The white concrete lions that stand guard in front of JoAnne Risner’s home at 1530 Griffith Ave. have become a tourist attraction.
People stop and pose for pictures with them.
Some send her cards, thanking her for creating something fun in Owensboro.
Monday, Sharon Weber turned them into butterflies.
Weber, a friend of Risner’s, said Risner asked her one year to put Santa hats on the white lions.
And then, she asked for something for Easter.
And dressing the lions several times a year became a regular event about 10 years ago, Weber said.
Risner said she sold a house in Stone Creek and the lions were on the front porch.
She liked the lions and the owner sold them to her.
Risner said she got McCarty’s Pro Towing & Automotive to move them to Griffith Avenue to stand guard on either side of her long driveway.
“They weigh about 500 pounds each,” she said. “They had to bring them one at a time.”
The lions don’t have names.
Weber thanks naming them would make for a good contest.
In all the years, she said, she’s only repeated one costume idea and that was at Halloween.
“I’m starting to run out of ideas,” Weber said.
Monday, she added butterfly wings for summer.
Weber said people let Risner know that they expect to see costumes on the lions.
Risner said a group of children come each time the lions change costumes and pose for pictures with them.
Things like that are why she continues the tradition, she said.
Weber said one year she put the lions in a kissing booth with a sign that advertised kisses for 25 cents.
One day, she found a pile of quarters in the grass by the lions.
Weber spent about an hour decorating each of the lions on Monday.
“The hardest was a turkey one Thanksgiving,” she said. “You almost have to be an engineer to do this.”
Weber said, “I wish there were spotlights on them.”
Through a decade of decorated lions, she said, there hasn’t been a single case of vandalism.
She plans to leave the butterflies up until just before July 4.
Weber said she turned one lion into a bride and the other into a groom recently, when a couple got married at Risner’s house.
She’s not sure what to expect for Independence Day.
