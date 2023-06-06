The lions have turned into butterflies

Sharon Weber places antennae on the head of a concrete lion on Monday to complete the transformation to a butterfly as she decorates the lions in front of her friend JoAnne Risner’s house on Griffith Avenue. The lions, which have become known for their creative costumes have become tourist attractions over the years.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The white concrete lions that stand guard in front of JoAnne Risner’s home at 1530 Griffith Ave. have become a tourist attraction.

People stop and pose for pictures with them.

