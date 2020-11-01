The number of people incarcerated in Kentucky prisons declined by 1.5% in 2019, according to data released by the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics.
While prison numbers fell compared to 2018, Kentucky’s rate of decrease was below the national average. The Bureau of Justice Statistics found the average national decline in prison populations was 2.3%.
Officials with the ACLU of Kentucky and the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy said work by state lawmakers is needed to reduce the state’s prison population and to help offenders reintegrate into society.
Both the ACLU and the Center for Economic Policy are part of Kentucky Smart on Crime, a bipartisan coalition in support of criminal justice reform. The coalition contains a number of organizations, including the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Council of Churches, the NAACP, the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Catholic Conference of Kentucky.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 15,000 people in jail awaiting trial were granted “administrative release,” meaning they were released on their own recognizance, and an additional 20,000 were released from jails on a judge’s order.
Of all those released, 2,648, or 7%, committed a new offense, and most of those offenses were either class A or class B misdemeanors, or class D felonies, the lowest level felony, according to data from the Administrative Office of the Courts.
“As horrible as COVID is … it did show releasing people pretrial and (through) administrative release can be effective,” said Amanda Hall, policy strategist for the ACLU.
“We really need to push the data and show administrative release has been successful,” she said.
Going into the 2021 legislative session, Kentucky Smart of Crime members are advocating for measures that would lead to fewer people being charged with a felony offense. One measure, which the coalition has pursued before, would raise the threshold where theft becomes a felony. Currently, thefts of more than $500 are a class D felony in Kentucky.
Other states, such as Texas, have felony thresholds for theft as high as $2,500.
“Virginia just increased theirs,” said Tyler Glick, who works with Kentucky Smart on Crime. “We have seven border states, and six are higher.”
“We really hope this is the year we do that,” Hall said. “So many of our neighboring states have done that.”
Ashley Spalding, research director at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said there are only four states in the U.S. with a lower felony theft threshold than Kentucky’s.
Counties pay to house inmates awaiting trial. People with misdemeanor charges spend less time in jails awaiting trial, which reduces the cost to county taxpayers.
The coalition is also in support of legislation that would make people with felony records eligible for KEES funds, which are scholarship dollars for students who had a GPA of at least 2.5 in high school. People with felony records are ineligible for KEES scholarships.
Helping people with felony records obtain an education would help them fully reintegrate into society. “There is study after study that shows the value of education,” Hall said.
Additional juvenile justice reforms are also a priority for the 2021 session, such as giving judges more discretion as to when they send a juvenile offender to adult court, Hall said. “We’re hopeful this is the year we get that passed.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.