Crisis intervention training uses role playing to build skills

The law enforcement officers at crisis intervention training at RiverValley Behavioral Health on Thursday morning put the skills they learned into practice by engaging in a number of realistic role-playing exercises.
The officers were confronted with a number of situations, such as a suicidal person in the midst of a crisis and a person having a potential psychotic episode on a bridge. The roles of the people in distress were played by the course instructors.
“They take these scenarios very seriously,” said RonSonlyn Clark, senior director of substance abuse and prevention at RiverValley. “This group has been phenomenal.”
Thursday’s training exercises came after a week of crisis intervention classes for officers and deputies from across the region.
Crisis intervention is a de-escalation technique used to calm people experiencing a mental health issue, are suicidal or who are behaving erratically. The idea behind crisis intervention is for officers to use calming techniques to defuse a volatile situation, rescue people potentially in harm’s way such as hostages and get help for the person in distress.
Crisis intervention has been used to dramatic effect. In 2017, for example, two Owensboro Police Department officers used crisis intervention to talk to a woman who was threatening to jump off the top of a building on Second Street. After about 30 minutes of speaking with the woman, officers were able to convince her to come off the building’s ledge and took her for assistance.
“We’ve been teaching CIT since 2006,” said Lt. Adam Johnston, an OPD officer and crisis intervention instructor. “The department is 100% trained. It’s the first in-service class officers go through after graduating from the academy.”
On an average year, OPD responds to 850 calls that require officers to use crisis intervention training, Johnston said.
“That’s anybody in some kind of crisis,” he said. “By de-escalating, we can see what (the person’s) needs are. That justifies the training and shows we are making a difference.”
The role-playing exercises put officers in situations where they had to convince a distressed or irrational person to step back from an immediately dangerous behavior.
“We go through all the scenarios we’ve dealt with … to put into practice what they’ve learned all week,” Johnston said.
Being in a crisis situation is stressful, which is why the practice is important.
“The more they are exposed to it (in training), the more they are able to stay calm” in a real situation, said Marsha Lowery, RiverValley’s senior director of outpatient mental health and forensic services.
“If that (officer) shows fear and anxiety, that is going to escalate” the situation, she said.
While crisis situations are difficult, one of the goals is for the officer to maintain a low-key, relaxed manner.
“Going though these scenarios helps them practice looking calm,” Lowery said.
Crisis intervention calls for officers to not just calm the situation, but to investigate, determine if the person needs help and to get the person to assistance. Training helps officers recognize someone who has a mental disorder or who has experienced a trauma, Johnston said.
“A lot of times, officers respond who don’t have this training, and immediately think (a person is) under the influence,” he said.
Vanessa Roff, of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said her family has experienced the benefits of training officers in crisis intervention.
“It’s reassuring to see the competency expressed here” by officers in the training, Roff said. “... I think this training is very reflective of this community in particular, because this shows it’s a community that cares for its own.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.