CrossRoads, an emergency overnight shelter for women and children, is celebrating its fifth year of operation in Owensboro.
The shelter, founded by executive director Michele Ison, opened its doors on Sept. 1, 2016, according to public relations director Caleb Farkas, and has been serving women and children every night since.
Since its opening, Farkas said the shelter has served more than 900 women and children.
The shelter began as a food pantry in 2006, according to Farkas, until Ison decided to make it into something more.
“She saw that there was kind of a desperate need for a homeless shelter, particularly one that would cater to women and children,” Farkas said.
After about two years worth of planning and gathering materials, Farkas said the shelter was finally able to open its doors.
“I think for Michelle (Ison) to go from two years of planning just to get open to now be celebrating five years is just a blessing,” he said.
Since then, the shelter has seen significant growth, evolving from providing mats for sleeping arrangements for its clients to having upgraded to bunk beds with the capacity to house about 20 women and children nightly.
“It’s come a long way,” Farkas said.
COVID-19 has presented some unique challenges, however, as it has with many other community shelters.
Farkas said the shelter has made some temporary changes and adjustments along the way to be able to continue housing women and children in need, while also ensuring their health and safety during the pandemic.
He said for a period of time during the beginning of the pandemic, the shelter moved to house a portion of its clients in hotels.
It has since also cut its capacity, as well and requires universal masking in the facility.
“That’s certainly presented some challenges, and we try to encourage them to use the resources available to get them vaccinated, as well,” Farkas said.
Even with the pandemic, he said the shelter has still remained open and has worked to ensure those in need receive housing.
He said the shelter is excited to reach its fifth year of serving the community.
“We hope it’s just the beginning and the tip of the iceberg, and that it continues for a very long time,” he said.
