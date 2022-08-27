CrossRoads, an emergency food pantry and women’s shelter at 1631 Breckenridge St., is on the verge of closing.
According to Haley Huskisson, board president, and Caleb Farkas, board vice president, the service may have enough funding and food donations to remain open through October.
“The food and monetary donations are not what they were before,” Huskisson said. “Things are getting better, but they’re still not where they need to be to keep us going.”
Every Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CrossRoads distributes food boxes via a drive-thru system that started during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cars began lining up for the food boxes more than two hours before distribution on Friday.
In July, the pantry served more than 2,000 people.
“The need is higher than it’s ever been, but the supply is lower than it’s ever been,” Farkas said. “…I think there are people who used to donate food who are maybe even needing food donated to them.”
CrossRoads started out as a food pantry and soup kitchen in 2006 at New Life Church.
Once it outgrew the church, the food pantry moved in 2014 to its current Breckenridge Street location.
The pantry receives food from the USDA and through public donations.
When he first began volunteering, Farkas said food was stacked to the ceiling and the freezers were overflowing with meat products.
But those days are over.
“At one point, we were turning away frozen meat because we didn’t have enough storage for it,” he said. “Now, we have the storage and empty freezers.”
More from this section
The pantry also hosts a “Senior Day” on Mondays and Wednesdays for those 65 and older. There are 500 seniors in the program who receive food assistance, with 31 on the waiting list.
The public days are income based but also done through an “honor” system. For seniors, there is an application process with an income check.
Farkas attributed more people seeking out food assistance to the pandemic and increased grocery costs.
“Even though it’s year three of COVID, I think now things are hitting more than they ever were,” he said. “During the first two years, there was some financial help that has now gone away.”
Six years ago, the emergency shelter for women and their children was added. It operates from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.
Both services were run by Michele Ison, who retired earlier this month.
“She founded this organization; this was from her heart,” Huskisson said.
According to Farkas and Huskisson, it takes about $8,000 a month to operate the food pantry and the shelter.
They said the women’s shelter does have greater expenses with the supplies, paying someone to be there at night and other costs associated with keeping a shelter open.
And unless financial and food donations increase soon, Farkas said difficult decisions are going to have to be made regarding both services.
“Do we cut out the shelter? Do we cut out parts of the food program? Are we able to stay open at all?” Farkas said. “It’s hard to see and talk about because you’re talking 20 women, with kids at some point, who may go homeless at night, and thousands of people who aren’t going to get fed each month.”
Monetary donations can be made on CrossRoads’ website — crossroadsowensboro.org — and food donations can be made during operation hours.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.