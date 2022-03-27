CrossRoads, an emergency overnight shelter for women and children, is celebrating its sixth year of operation in Owensboro.
The shelter, founded by executive director Michele Ison, opened its doors on Sept. 1, 2016, according to public relations director Caleb Farkas, and it has been serving women and children every night since.
However, he said, CrossRoads got its start long before then. The shelter started out as a small food pantry in the basement of New Life Church in 2006 before moving to its current location at 1631 Breckenridge in 2014, expanding its food services and eventually opening the shelter portion in 2016.
“It all kind of comes from the heart of Michele Ison, our director and the person who started all this. I think she saw the need when she was working with that church,” Farkas said.
Particularly, he said, she saw a need for a shelter that would cater to women and children, specifically.
After about two years worth of planning and gathering materials, Farkas said the shelter finally opened its doors.
Since then, the shelter has seen significant growth with a capacity of 20 beds and serving around 10-15 women and children nightly.
The food pantry portion has also grown, he said, providing food for more than 1,600 individuals in November and serving around 530 families.
Farkas said the pantry also offers a supplemental food program for seniors, serving around 550 seniors in the community, as well as providing food for grandparents who are primary caregivers for their grandchildren.
“To be honest, what they’re receiving from the government probably simply isn’t enough to truly feed them and take them through, so that’s what kind of helps get them through that gap,” he said,
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented some unique challenges, just as it has for many other community shelters, especially when it comes to funding.
With setbacks in fundraising and an increased need in the community for food assistance and housing, Farkas said the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers to help keep things up and running.
He said for a period of time during the beginning of the pandemic, the shelter moved to house a portion of its clients in hotels.
“When I was working in the food pantry, I know I had more people, more so than ever, that came in that had never been there before. It was their first time ever needing assistance with food in their life,” he said. “A lot of people are obviously out of work.”
The same was true, he said, for the shelter portion with many needing emergency shelter who had never experienced homelessness before, something that became especially prevalent once eviction restrictions were lifted for those affected by COVID-19.
Even with the pandemic, he said the shelter has remained open and has worked to ensure those in need receive housing.
He said the shelter is excited to reach its 16th year serving the community through its different capacities.
Anyone wishing to volunteer with the shelter or make food or monetary donations can do so by contacting the shelter at 270-240-2773 and dropping donations at the shelter or online at CrossRoadsOwensboro.org.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
