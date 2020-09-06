It’s been an unsettling few months for CrossRoads to Hope Shelter for Women & Children, but the shelter reopened recently at 50% capacity.
That means the facility can accept 10 people per night now. CrossRoads is Daviess County’s only emergency shelter for single women and women with children.
Before COVID-19, the shelter, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis, had a capacity of 20 clients, but the need for more sleeping spaces existed.
“We turned people away more nights than we didn’t,” said Michele Ison, founder and executive director.
With reduced capacity, Ison knows even more will be turned away. “We’re happy to reopen, but it will be heartbreaking to say no to people.”
Because of COVID-19, CrossRoads was forced to move 14 guests to an Owensboro hotel in mid-April, Ison said.
At the time, the Breckenridge Street shelter wasn’t able to meet proper physical distancing requirements. Also, there was no place for clients to stay during the day when the shelter closed.
The hotel provided a safe space for women and children to shelter in place through May 31, Ison said. CrossRoads volunteers provided supervision around the clock, and meals were provided.
By the end of May, CrossRoads had helped those clients find more permanent places to stay.
Thanks to the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund, the cost of housing clients in the hotel for six weeks was paid, Ison said. Also, CrossRoads recently received a grant to help with reopening expenses.
Although CrossRoads has women and children in its care since the end of May, its food distribution service remained open during COVID-19 and was busier than ever, Ison said. CrossRoads’ hunger relief programs have operated since 2006.
The nonprofit opened an emergency shelter for women and children Sept. 1, 2016.
Ison said she was pleased to reopen the shelter on its anniversary date.
In recent months, donations to the shelter have decreased, she said. Ison fears people think CrossRoads shut down permanently.
“I hope people will contribute again,” Ison said of the reopening. “We definitely need it.
“We’re surviving. We’re always just surviving.”
When the shelter reopened, clients found many changes due to COVID-19.
Besides the reduced capacity, they must obey physical distancing requirements and wear face masks. Someone checks their temperatures when they arrive.
Partitions exist now between dedicated sleeping areas and at the volunteer desk.
CrossRoads officials are looking at purchasing institutional bunk beds.
“If we can do that, we can be back to full capacity quickly,” Ison said.
A grant has paid for two people to work shelter shifts; however, if someone wants to sponsor a shift, they can by donating $35 per four-hour shift.
Also, CrossRoads needs volunteers from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to close out the morning shift. Anyone who is interested in taking a shift — even one morning a month — should contact the shelter.
Donations to CrossRoads may be made online at CrossRoads Owensboro.org or by mailing a check to CrossRoads, 1631 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.