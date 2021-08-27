Thursday afternoon, marchers carrying signs celebrating the 101st anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, walked down Second Street to the Daviess County Courthouse and the Louise Gasser Kirtley Memorial on the courthouse lawn.
The event was both a celebration of the 19th Amendment and a rededication of the memorial, which was dedicated last year in a ceremony subdued by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s rededication drew a mostly masked crowd around the monument to Kirtley, who was the first female attorney in Daviess County. Kirtley went on to be the first female Daviess County judge and the first woman elected by the county to serve in the state House of Representatives.
“This woman was not willing to settle for less,” historian Aloma Dew told the audience. Kirtley “always thought of herself as an equal,” Dew said.
The 19th Amendment became law on August 26, 1920.
“It took more than 70 years of women fighting” before women won the right to vote, Dew said.
The event was also a call for women to vote, run for office and to be involved in civic life.
“Democracy has to be constantly defended,” Dew said. “... having a right doesn’t mean you have it forever.”
City Commissioner Mark Castlen said women overcame obstacles to win the right to vote, and “we must never forget we must stand true and keep fighting for women’s rights.”
City Commissioner Bob Glenn said, “voting means nothing ... if we don’t use it to change the world.”
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly credited women who had made a difference in his life over the years, and women who played prominent roles in Daviess County history.
“All these women down through the ages have been inspiring and have left their mark,” Mattingly said. “We don’t memorialize them, but you do when you march for women’s rights.”
“Women shouldn’t have had to fight for the right to vote. African-Americans shouldn’t have had to fight for the rights they have today.”
People who struggled to immigrate to the United States, “once they get here, they should be treated equal,” Mattingly said.
Keynote speaker Marcia Milby Ridings, a London attorney and the first woman president of the Kentucky Bar Association, said women need to embrace opportunities to advance in professional life and not be held back by day-to-day responsibilities.
“First of all, we can do it,” Ridings said. “Be strong. Sure, we are going to fall sometimes, but guess what? Men fall, too. If we fall, someone is going to be picking us up.
“If you have a new challenge, go for it, even at age 72. That’s what Louise Gasser Kirtley did, that’s what I’ve tried to do, and you have no idea how many people you have pulling for you.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
