About 75 people marched a mile on Monday at 11 a.m. from the Owensboro Fire Station 1 at 512 W. Ninth St. to the Daviess County Courthouse to commemorate the first responders of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The annual Freedom Walk, now in its 20th year, usually takes place each Sept. 11, but organizer Pam Smith-Wright said she didn’t want it to conflict with people’s Sunday church plans.

