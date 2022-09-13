About 75 people marched a mile on Monday at 11 a.m. from the Owensboro Fire Station 1 at 512 W. Ninth St. to the Daviess County Courthouse to commemorate the first responders of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The annual Freedom Walk, now in its 20th year, usually takes place each Sept. 11, but organizer Pam Smith-Wright said she didn’t want it to conflict with people’s Sunday church plans.
The marchers took about 20 minutes to reach the County Courthouse, where Fourth Street Baptist Church minister Olga McKissic led the group in prayer.
“We come remembering, and we come in hope — not in ourselves, Father God, but in you,” McKissic said. “As foundations we once thought secure have been shaken, we are reminded of the illusion of security. In commemorating this tragedy, we give thanks for your presence.”
Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce CEO Candace Brake served as the keynote speaker, recounting her experiences from more than two decades ago.
Brake said her first trip to New York City was about a year before 9/11, and was awed by the World Trade Center.
“This was the center of economic prosperity for our world. The tallest buildings in the world,” she said. “Then, a year later, all of that was cut down by planes.”
Brake also reminded the crowd about the heroes of 9/11.
“They ran forward through fires, they ran into fog, they ran into smoke. They didn’t know what was coming. Moms and dads went to work that morning, and they became heroes saving their coworkers,” she said. “That’s who we are — not who we were.”
While Brake, Smith-Wright and others remembered their experiences of 9/11, most of the crowd was comprised of high school Junior ROTC cadets who weren’t even born on that day.
Tyler Goad, the senior naval science instructor at Daviess County High School, said events such as the Freedom Walk are crucial for his students to understand how 9/11 affected the community.
“Events like this are important for students and kids this age to participate in because it helps bring home some of the history book lessons for them. We lived through this, but they have to read about it or watch videos,” said Goad, who was in the U.S. Navy for 21 years. “Being able to participate in something like this helps drive home the realness of this, when it’s so easy to detach and watch it as some sort of movie.”
Smith-Wright, who started the Freedom Walk in 2002, said this will be her last year organizing the event. Her husband, Vietnam veteran Eugene Wright, passed away on Aug. 23 — making this march a bittersweet one for Smith-Wright.
“This is kind of tough for me,” she said of organizing the march. “But it means a lot.”
