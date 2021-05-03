If nothing goes wrong, people should be returning to outdoor events in Owensboro in high — may even record — numbers this summer.
“Hotels and restaurants should see a good fiscal year, starting in June or July,” Tim Ross, the city’s director of public events, said recently. “Conventions are a little slower to resume though. But things are getting back to normal.”
The crowds should start to grow Saturday with the Bar-B-Q Block Party downtown from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
It’s a scaled-down version of the old International Bar-B-Q Festival — because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The only part that survives this year is the Backyard Cooking Competition and plenty of barbecue from local church cooking teams.
Tables will be set up along Second Street for people to sit and eat.
“It should have a big crowd if it’s a pretty day,” Ross said.
“People are wanting to get out and do things,” he said. “On weekends, the parks are really full. We’ll space the picnic tables and ask people to continue to wear masks when they’re not eating or drinking.”
Ross said, “We’re hopeful that crowds will be returning this year. Vaccinations and the number of new cases are both going in the right direction. Ballparks are filling up in many cities already.”
Last month, Gov. Andy Beshear said that when 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state will lift capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons.
The numbers were at
1.8 million last week.
Beshear is hoping the 2.5-million mark is reached by the end of May.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “One of our key strategic pillars to COVID recovery is supporting and marketing events that produce an economic impact to our community. These types of events benefit and build this community by attracting ‘good money,’ which is the money spent by people outside the community here in our local businesses.”
• Friday After 5 •
Friday After 5 returns May 21 for its 25th anniversary season with the Baha Men, best known for their 2000 hit, “Who Let The Dogs Out?,” performing on the Kentucky Legend Pier.
The 16-week season of free music will stretch along the riverfront from the RiverPark Center to the Holiday Inn on Friday nights through Sept. 3.
The festival usually attracts more than 70,000 people from a wide area around Owensboro each summer.
• MOGA •
The next big event of the year will be the Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure on Memorial Day weekend.
“To have a vibrant downtown, successful restaurants and world-class attractions, big events are the answer,” Calitri said. “Two key new events that will bring visitors are MOGA and The Great Race.”
The CVB is expecting more than 1,200 geocachers from at least 18 states — including Alaska — to be in Owensboro that weekend.
It will be the biggest influx of tourists since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago and the first time the event has been held in Kentucky.
Jesse Tuttle, executive director of AFK Geocaching and organizer of the Owensboro event, said the Midwest Open is “typically the world’s largest geocaching competition mega event.”
He said, “Participants from around the world will travel to compete in the timed checkpoint, orienteering style event. Several activities will have attendees exploring attractions, shops and hometown restaurants within the region.”
The event is expected to have at least a $250,000 economic impact on the community, whose hotels and restaurants have been hard-hit by COVID-19.
Calitri said the event is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, “which is typically a slower travel weekend for Owensboro.”
• PorchFest •
On June 12, PorchFest returns to the front porches of homes on Griffith Avenue.
“We should see a few thousand people on Griffith Avenue that day,” Ross said.
Musicians perform on the porches and fans can wander along the street stopping to listen to different bands or staying in one place to listen to a favorite.
In 2019, the last year the event was held, there were 45 bands performing on 15 porches.
• Great Race •
The Great Race, a road rally from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina, is scheduled to roll into Owensboro on June 23.
Calitri said the event “has already helped to sell out our downtown hotels and overflow to our (Kentucky) 54 corridor hotels.”
He said that more than 500 racers and staff with The Great Race will be in town that day.
“That does not count spectators or just Owensboro residents who want to come experiences the event,” Calitri said. “We are thankful to the City of Owensboro, Daviess County Fiscal Court, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Don Moore Automotive and Ole South BBQ for helping attract and execute the event.”
The Great Race is scheduled to feature 150 antique and collector vehicles ranging from a 1916 Hudson Hill Climber and a 1916 Hudson Speedster to a 1974 Peterbilt 359 and a 1974 Plymouth Bluesmobile.
The 2,300-mile road rally features $158,750 in prize money.
Jeff Stumb, event director, said last year, when the event was first scheduled to roll into Owensboro, “When the Great Race pulls into a city, it becomes an instant festival. Last year, we had a couple of overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race during the event.”
“It should bring big crowds downtown,” Ross said. “It will have a festival atmosphere with music on the outdoor stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.”
• Fireworks •
He said the city’s annual Independence Day fireworks and concert will be similar to past years.
The celebration always draws big crowds to the downtown riverfront.
Ross said, “August will be big. We have a great lineup for the Owensboro Air Show on Aug. 13-15. We’re expecting the biggest crowd we’ve ever had.”
• Air Show •The record was in 2018 when the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels drew more than 70,000 people from several states to Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on Friday night and the downtown riverfront on Saturday and Sunday.
The Blue Angels will be back this year and Ross said the rest of the lineup will feature some big acts as well.
• Hydrofair •
The following weekend, Aug. 20-22, will see the return of the Owensboro Hydrofair after more than 40 years.
It will feature the American Powerboat Association’s North American national championship.
“So it’s a bigger race than usual,” Ross said. “We’re expecting more teams from Canada. We’re assuming big crowds. People want to get out and do things again. These events are outdoors where people can spread out.”
He said earlier, “We are anticipating over 60 teams, now that we have the North American (championship) designation.”
Ross said in March, “On a normal year, we would anticipate 20,000 folks coming down on hydroplane weekend.”
If vaccinations continue to increase, almost normal conditions could be seen by August.
• ROMP •
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is bringing ROMP back to Yellow Creek Park on Sept. 15-18.
It, like most other local festivals, was canceled last year.
ROMP normally draws more than 25,000 fans from across the United States and several other countries.
Chris Joslin, the hall of fame’s executive director, said the mid-September dates were chosen because he wanted to wait as late in the year as possible, but not go into October when the weather is more unpredictable.
Calitri said, “The airshow, hydroplane racing and ROMP are strong events that drive ‘good money’ to Owensboro. The Blue Angels team alone helps fill hotel rooms in downtown Owensboro. The new Hydrofair event will bring ‘good money’ from all over North America including teams from the state of Washington and Canada.”
He said, “I can’t think of a more highly anticipated ROMP in Daviess County’s history. People want to get back out in a safe environment, celebrate our bluegrass music and enjoy what Owensboro has to offer.”
