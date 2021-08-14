At 3:50 p.m. Friday, 10 minutes before the gates opened at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, on the first night of the Owensboro Air Show, the first grassy parking lot was already full.
And scores of people were already streaming toward the gate.
An hour later, traffic was backed up past the U.S. 60 overpass to Good Shepherd Church and more cars were coming.
In 2018, the last time the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels were in town, an estimated 11,000 people turned out to see the planes up close at the airport.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, expected that many or more Friday night.
Get there early, he advised.
And people did.
Jets, helicopters and other aircraft were scattered across the tarmac for people to photograph and, sometimes, talk to the pilots.
Amid the jets, Craig O’Mara of St. Louis seemed like he was living in another era.
He was one of the three pilots who brings the Bowling Green-based 1917 Curtiss JN-4 “Jenny” biplane to shows like this.
“It’s 104 years old,” he said. “But there’s not an original part on it. Everything has had to be replaced through the years.”
The Blue Angels’ F/A-18s can hit speeds of around 1,400 mph, although they only do about half of that at air shows.
The Jenny cruises at 65 mph, O’Mara said.
‘Like flying a motorcycle’
“It’s like flying a motorcycle,” he said. “Wind in your hair, bugs in your teeth. When we were coming up from Bowling Green, cars on the highway were going faster than we were.”
O’Mara has been flying for 51 years, military, commercial and just for fun.
He also occasionally pilots the B-25 Mitchell Bomber, which is also here this year.
Dave Kozlowski, who now lives in Boone County, was at the air show for the first time, taking pictures of the Blue Angels’ jets.
He hadn’t seen the Blue Angels since he left Detroit a decade ago, he said.
If he could have just one wish, Kozlowski said, it would be to fly upside down 50 feet off the ground with the Angels.
Marc and Jessica Wendt were also from Northern Kentucky, visiting the air show for the first time.
They were standing in a long line, waiting to tour the Angels’ new C-130J Hercules, nicknamed “Fat Albert.”
They came to see the Blue Angels, he said, because a friend used to be an Angel pilot and because their son hopes to get into the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation & Flying Museum was offering rides on a UH-1 Huey helicopter and an AH-1 Cobra and will be again today and Sunday.
Randy Kemp of Evansville took a tour on a Cobra.
“It made me proud to be an American and to remember the price that was paid so I could do this,” he said.
His father, Raymond “Razor” Kemp, was a veteran of the Korean War, signing up at 14 years old and lying about his age.
“I did this in honor of him and all those who never made it back home,” Kemp said. “This is one of the finest things Owensboro does.”
Ross expects to top the three-day record of more than 70,000 who saw the Angels at the 2018 air show, the last time they were in town.
Today, Aug. 14, the air show starts at 12:30 p.m. along the downtown riverfront.
In addition to the Blue Angels, it will feature the F-22 Raptor, Church Aaron’s Red Bull aerobatic helicopter, Special Operations Command Parachute Demo team, Kevin Coleman in his Extra 300 SHP, Michael Wiskus with Lucas Oil Airshows, a C-17 Globemaster, Larry Labriola in his L-39 Albatros, a World War I era Curtiss Jenny, Redline Airshows, a T-38 Talon supersonic trainer, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber and The Army Aviation Heritage Sky Soldiers.
The air show will repeat at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday downtown.
It’s all free.
The Glover H. Cary Bridge will be closed several times this weekend.
On Saturday, there’s a 5K and a 10K Bridge Run starting downtown at 7:15 a.m.
Both groups will cross the bridge.
From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the bridge will be open to people walking and biking on Bridge Day.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
