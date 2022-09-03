Owensboro Community and Technical College has hired a new dean of student affairs.
Ashleigh Crowe has worked in higher education for all of her professional career, beginning with residential life at the University of Northern Iowa, where she stayed for three and a half years.
“Part of that role was academic advising,” she said. “I transitioned into academic affairs and was an academic advisor at the University of Southern Indiana and I had a lot of helpful experiences at ISU that professionally equipped me for this position.”
In her 11 years at ISU, Crowe held many positions, with the most recent being the advising executive director. She also provided leadership for the University College advising program and the Center for Student Success, and supporting retention initiatives.
“I think my career has been a mix of academic and student affairs,” she said. “I love working with students, and education is transformative. The work with the students has always mattered to me more.”
Crowe said she thinks her role as dean of student affairs is also a mix of academic and student affairs despite the title.
At OCTC, she will help provide leadership for the Pathfinder Den, success coaches, advising and strategic enrollment management.
Being four months in to her OCTC career, Crowe said she’s looking forward to getting to know more about her new surroundings.
“I am excited to learn more about the people at OCTC,” she said. “I’m interested in understanding what it’s like to work in a system such as KCTCS. We’re also figuring out what it means to be working post-pandemic.”
Crowe said she believes everyone has learned important lessons through the pandemic and that it’s an “exciting time” to be able to produce new and innovative ideas rather than “going back to how things were.”
The accessibility and collaboration with the executive leadership is one aspect of OCTC that surprised Crowe.
“In my previous experience, it wouldn’t have been part of my routine to interact with the vice presidents or presidents,” she said. “I appreciate how the executive leadership is student-oriented.”
As far as new ideas go, Crowe said she wants to begin learning the landscape of the college first.
“I want to have a depth of the operation,” she said. “My passion is academic advising and I’m interested in understanding if there could be positive changes or improvements in that area.”
Another area Crowe said she wants to take a closer look at is diversity and equity.
“Doing that work is critical for students, but what does it mean in practice?” she said.
Crowe said despite being at OCTC for a short time, she loves the environment and that the students, faculty, staff and administration have been great and that OCTC is a “pillar of the community.”
