The Sunset Cruisers were scheduled to open their eighth annual Downtown Cruise-in season on Saturday.
But the coronavirus pandemic intervened.
“The city called us two weeks ago and asked us to postpone it until we saw what the state and federal governments were going to do,” Steve McNatton, club spokesman, said Monday. “We’re just trying to be good citizens and stay safe.”
Last year, the April event, which spotlights trucks, drew a record 417 vehicles to downtown.
The previous record was 347 vehicles.
“We usually have problems with the weather in April and October,” McNatton said. “Hopefully, in May everything will be back to normal.”
If it is, he said, “We expect May to be bigger than ever.”
People who have been staying home to keep safe from the pandemic will be anxious to get out and do things, McNatton said.
“For right now, the car culture is locked down,” he said.
But the Sunset Cruisers are working on three events for this summer.
McNatton said a fundraiser for Honor Flight, which takes veterans to Washington, D.C., is planned for June 6.
It will honor veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, he said.
McNatton said the Cruisers will also be involved with The Great Race, which is scheduled to stop in Owensboro on June 24.
The race expects 120 vintage cars — the oldest made in 1916 — to roll into Owensboro on a 2,300-mile nine-day race from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina.
Cars from Japan, England, Germany, Canada and all over the United States will be in the race, competing for $150,000 in prize money.
“It’s supposed to bring 5,000 to 10,000 people downtown,” McNatton said.
He said The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall will be set up in front of the Owensboro Convention Center from July 3 through July 5.
Sunset Cruisers are helping with that, McNatton said.
The Wall’s website says it includes the names of Kentuckians who were killed in action, held as prisoners of war and those still missing in action from that war.
More than 1,100 Kentuckians died in that war, it says.
The Downtown Cruise-ins are scheduled for the first Saturday in each month from April through October.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.