Crumbl Cookies fans won’t have to wait much longer for the store in Gateway Commons to open.
The company said it will open at 3250 Calumet Trace — between Tropical Smoothie Café and Limestone Bank — on Friday.
Michael Crawley, the owner, said the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
The store will have 70 employees.
Crumbl Cookies was launched in Logan, Utah, in 2017 by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley.
Today, five years later, it has more than 600 locations in 47 states.
The 5.5-ounce cookies are about the size of an adult’s palm.
RestaurantBusinessOnline.com says “Crumbl’s locations average $1.7 million and generate more than $350,000 in net profit by largely selling just cookies. It also has a massive social media following.”
It listed Crumbl as the nation’s 241st largest restaurant chain.
VettedBiz.com says the company had total net income of $22.4 million last year.
The company says it has more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, six of which will be available during opening week.
Flavors include Milk Chocolate Chip, Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie.
Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of grand opening week.
Starting Nov. 23, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and shipping will be available through the Crumbl app and online at Crumbl.com, the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.