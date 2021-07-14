Jennifer Crume is excited about the challenges that will come with her role as the Daviess County Public Schools director of secondary education.
She is replacing Charles Broughton, who in June was named the district’s new director of students services.
Crume currently is the College View Middle School principal. Before being hired to that position in 2006, she was a family and consumer science teacher at Apollo High School and was named assistant principal at Daviess County High School in 2003. She previously also taught family and consumer science at McLean County High School, and also taught at Eminence and Spencer County high schools.
This is her 28th year in education.
Crume said she is grateful for the opportunity to expand her leadership capacity with this new position.
“I look forward to working with our district’s outstanding leadership team and serving the students, staff and community of Daviess County Public Schools,” she said.
Her primary responsibilities as the director of secondary schools will be to provide support and technical assistance for instructional improvement to administrators and educators at the six district middle and high schools, as well as the Valley School and Owensboro Day Treatment, according to DCPS officials.
The director of secondary education position has always been important to Crume as a middle school principal because the resources that individual provides are valuable, she said.
“The director of secondary education provides different things for different principals and schools,” she said, stating that each school and principal is unique. Right now, I will be focused on helping (administrators) get new staff ready to go, especially given the year we have just had.”
She hopes to provide resources to have a smooth transition to begin a “somewhat normal” school year.
“I also will be assisting administrators in their leadership roles, and making sure that all classrooms are being taught with the standards appropriate to their grade level and content,” she said.
She knows she will miss the daily interaction with students and building those specific relationships with kids.
“In this role, I still will have that student interaction, it will just be a broader level, and I’ll be making sure that all students’ needs are being met across the district,” she said.
Crume earned a bachelor of science degree and a master of arts degree in secondary guidance counseling, both from Western Kentucky University. She also earned her Rank I certification from WKU. She is a member of the Kentucky Association for School Administrators and has worked with the Kentucky Center for School Safety.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said Crume has demonstrated “exceptional success” in all areas of leadership at the middle and high school level. Her background in academic leadership was a “key factor” in her selection for this position, he said.
“She is a collaborative leader whose administrative and team-building skills will benefit the students, families and staff of the Daviess County Public Schools district,” he said. “We are thrilled to have Ms. Crume as a part of our district leadership team.”
The College View school-based decision-making council will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 in the school’s media center to discuss the principal selection process.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
