The Campbell Club, 521 Frederica St., closed in 2017.
But the iconic building will reopen around March 1 as The Cupola Club.
Cupola — pronounced Coop-ala — refers to the dome on top of the 142-year-old building.
Bill Hughes, chef and manager of the Campbell Club from 1989 through 1997, bought it last fall for $350,000, with plans to turn it back into a private dining club.
He recently sold the building at 420 Frederica St., which had been home to his Bill’s Restaurant since 2011, to Casey, Steve and Eric Clark for $275,000.
And he’s getting ready to open the new club in a little over a month.
Membership will be limited to 500 people, Hughes said.
He’ll start taking applications on The Cupola Club’s Facebook page on Tuesday.
A couple of open houses are being planned, so people can see the renovations.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hughes said the club will employ about 14 people.
The upstairs will be reserved for banquets and special events.
The porch will also be available for dining, Hughes said.
Murals and paintings by Bowling Green artist David Jones, who did the 1998 murals in the building, have been added to the Oak Room and other places.
Hughes left his chef’s hat behind and became a financial adviser from 1997 to 2011, when he returned to his first love and opened Bill’s Restaurant.
The Cupola Club can seat up to 98 at a time.
The Campbell Club operated from 1959 to 2017.
The 6,400-square-foot building is the northernmost of the Victorian homes that lined Frederica Street in the late-19th century when Second Street was the main commercial artery.
The three-story brick building was erected in 1880 by John S. Woolfolk, who helped found the People’s Wharf-Boat and Transfer Co. in 1869.
Today, it’s listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Register calls the Campbell Club “an outstanding example of Second Empire architecture and one of the most important late-Victorian structures in Owensboro.”
It became a private dining club in 1959, organized by Marshall S. Burlew, who named it after his paternal grandmother, Mary Campbell.
That decision saved the building from being razed and replaced by a commercial building like its neighbors.
