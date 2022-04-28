Owensboro has a curfew from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. for juveniles.

There were attempts this year to make it start earlier.

But nothing happened.

If you want to see a tough early curfew, look no further than Curdsville over on the Green River.

In 1903, the town, which was then incorporated, passed a curfew that said kids under 18 had to be off the streets by 7 p.m. between Nov. 1 and April 1.

During the rest of the year, they could stay out until 8 p.m.

If the town marshal caught you out after that, you could be fined from 50 cents to $10 and jailed for up to five days.

Adjusted for inflation, that fine ranged from around $16 to around $310.

For a curfew violation.

Sometime years ago, somebody showed me a copy of the Curdsville town records from 1895 to 1903.

I typed — yes, typed — up my notes on paper that is now yellow with age.

I don’t remember who had the records, but I still have my notes.

The town seemed to want to discourage business.

A license for a tavern was $150 — nearly $5,000 in today’s money.

If you sold liquor without a license, the fine was $25 to $100 — around $800 to $3,200.

Other licenses were cheaper.

Shows, $1; dentists, $2; doctors, $5; undertakers, $5; shoe shop, $5; and family groceries, $10.

You could be fined from $2 to $10 for making noise, $2 to $20 for riding a horse or mule too fast and $5 to $100 for having a billiards table, 10-pin alley, grain exchange or stock exchange.

And there was a fine of $2 to $5 for “bathing, swimming or washing one’s body in Green River, Panther Creek or any pond within the town limits.”

It was illegal “on the Sabbath day to be engaged in labor of any kind.”

Charles H. Brady, who was town marshal, was paid $1 a day for working prisoners on the street.

But there were few prisoners, and the jail was often in poor repair, requiring him to bring prisoners all the way to Owensboro.

Window blinds in saloons were required to be raised on Sundays, and if anyone other than the owner went inside, the saloon’s license would be suspended.

Yep, Curdsville was one tough town in 1903.

