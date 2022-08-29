There was much to celebrate as the River Valley Cluster Dog Shows ended its four-day run Sunday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
This year’s event, sponsored by the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club, saw 3,776 entries registered by the deadline; 959 more than last year and the highest number to date.
“The increase is fabulous,” said show chairwoman Cindi Ashley Bosley. “We’re seeing shows down 10-15% nationwide (so) the significant increase that we see here this year is just outstanding.”
Exhibitors were also pleased.
“It went really great,” said Geneva Melton, of London, Kentucky, who showed 10 of her Akitas and Pointers throughout the event. “We didn’t get to finish a dog (for their championship) that we wanted to finish because we didn’t have enough points for it. But we got some really good majors honor, good feedback from judges, good feedback from people that have taught me and told me that I showed really well.”
Another added bonus was the reintroduction of spectators, who were absent for the past two years due to the event’s 2020 cancellation and last year’s surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the region.
“Having spectators at the event really helps the energy, especially towards the end of the show with the groups and the best-in-show,” Bosley said. “It’s definitely a plus to the exhibitors and, a lot of times, to the canines as well because they feel the energy in the crowd and sometimes it will actually help them show better.”
Melton added: “With the spectators here, you get new people looking at the dogs, new people getting interested in the sport. I think it’s great having (them).”
Jennifer Renfrow, of Owensboro, has been attending dog shows since she was 13 and makes it a point to come out to the River Valley Cluster and other shows in the area when they pop up.
“I’m a dog lover — that’s the main thing,” she said. “I love dogs and I’m especially fond of larger dogs. The bigger they are, there’s more (of them) to love.”
While she doesn’t show dogs, Renfrow takes away tips to apply to her own American Staffordshire Terrier, Baby Girl.
“Coming to these dog shows and seeing how they discipline the dogs has helped me train mine,” she said. “...I t’s helped me train her to do a lot of things and to be consistent.”
The event also saw first-time dog show attendees like Shamar Foster of Hopkinsville and Hannah Beitler of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
“I like it,” Foster said. “(Hannah) wanted to watch the Frenchies. She’s a huge Frenchie fan. We just really love dogs. We just want to see them all.”
Before arriving at the convention center, Foster said he and Beitler were expecting something different.
“We just thought they were going to be running through hoops,” he laughed.
Bosley enjoys knowing the event can serve as an introduction to a world that she and many others are passionate about and give a more behind-the-scenes look at what goes on beyond what is seen in the ring.
“It’s really fun to share the event with the public,” she said. “Naturally, most people think of dog shows either being like trick dogs or if they’ve watched Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York that’s typically in January — the feel for that is a completely different atmosphere than what we have here. You can see the dogs being groomed, conditioned, actually in their holding area waiting to show.”
Melton said spectators get a chance to learn more about dogs they are unfamiliar with.
“It’s a way to get your breed out there, especially a breed that a lot of people don’t know about or they have prejudices against,” she said. “People think Akitas are aggressive; but really once to get to know them, they’re just giant goofballs that just want to play on you.”
Bosley was thankful for a “handful” of volunteers from the two kennel clubs, the general public helping out where needed, and assistance from the convention center and the city.
“The show’s gone very smoothly,” Bosley said.
