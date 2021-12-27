The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is teaming with the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art to promote Owensboro’s tour of 21 pieces of public art as “one of the best in the Midwest.”
“This campaign gives us the opportunity to reintroduce Owensboro’s thriving public art scene to both our community and out-of-town visitors,” Mark Calitri, president of the CVB, said of the mission. “Most people don’t know that these specific sculptures were created by some of the best three-dimensional artists in the country.”
Mary Bryan Hood, the museum’s director, said, “It’s a joint venture with the CVB to spread the word farther and make people more aware. We want to create a walking tour app that will help people find the art and learn more about the artist and the work. We have a couple of sponsor sources that we’re going to target.”
Eleven of the sculptures have been purchased or leased during the museum’s “RIVERARTES: The Art of Placemaking” event, which has been held every other year since 2012.
Riverartes V is scheduled for next fall.
“The whole intent was to engage the community with visual art by taking it outside the walls of the museum,” Hood said. “We’ve had a good response. Some of the artists are becoming even more well known.”
The idea for public art in Owensboro dates back to the summer of 1989, when then-Mayor David Adkisson said he wanted to see a piece of sculpture by a nationally-recognized artist on display at an outdoor site in Owensboro within the next 18 months.
And he wanted to see another the following year. And another the year after that — until 10 major works of sculptors were on outdoor display throughout the city.
‘’It’s a sign of a progressive community,’’ Adkisson said. ‘’It’s like putting ornaments on a Christmas tree.’’
But it took longer than Adkisson expected.
It was 2006 when the art museum staged its first Riverbend Sculpture Biennial and local businesses began buying art to display throughout the city.
Terry Woodward installed the first piece of public art on Second Street — “Love Song,” a large stone and bronze piece, which features an American Indian man playing a flute, near Second and Clay streets.
For those who want to take the self-guided tour, the museum has a tour brochure that includes photos, maps and information about each of the outdoor works.
“One of the coolest things about Riverartes is that the city’s municipal art collection features some of the best artists in the business,” the CVB says. “These monumental works of outdoor art in bronze, stone, aluminum, steel and glass were made by nationally- and internationally-recognized artists.”
Since Riverartes’ inception, the program has acquired 11 works of public art.
The 11 works displayed in Owensboro include “Escape” by Meg White, “Oberon” by Don Lawler, “Ruffian” by Amy Havens, “White Deer of Autumn” by Denny Haskew, “Vertigo” by Mark Chew, “Hometown” George Lundeen, “Harvest Dreams” by Lundeen, “Strength of the Maker” by Haskew, “Celebration” by Gary Alsum, “Charms” by Dee Dee Morrison and “Lincoln” by Mark Lundeen.
The works can be found from the riverfront to West 12th Street and from East Parrish Avenue to Frederica Street.
Brochures are available at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St., or at the CVB, 215 E. Second St.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
