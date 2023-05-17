Despite complaints on social media about low attendance and “nothing to do,” the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau said Tuesday that more than 20,000 people attended the first BBQ & Barrels festival Friday and Saturday.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said that estimate was made by city staff who have been trained in estimating crowds.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said the three bourbon events all sold out with a total of 500 people attending.
They came from such states as Kansas, Wisconsin, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Illinois, California, Florida, Indiana, Washington and North Carolina, as well as from Chicago and Brooklyn, he said.
Kirk said representatives from several of the 36 distilleries participating said the event, which was held in the Owensboro Convention Center and at Green River Distilling, could easily hold another 200 people next year.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said the festival will be tweaked next year, and they’re listening to ideas.
One complaint was that the barbecue and bourbon seemed like separate events and not one festival.
Ross said the problem is that some people object to alcohol sales at the festival.
Trying to balance the two sides is tricky, he said.
Kirk said the festival attracted “bourbon geeks” who loved getting to talk to the distilleries and sample their products.
Sharon NeSmith, a board member and former chairman of the old International Bar-B-Q Festival, said several of the guests at the Hampton Inn downtown came for the bourbon and discovered the barbecue.
Ross said any new event always gets negative feedback because it’s change.
“We didn’t want to see the barbecue festival just dwindle away,” he said. “It had to change.”
People remember a time when 10 church cooking teams cooked tons of meat on huge pits.
This year, there were only four church teams, and they cooked on smaller pits.
But NeSmith said those teams made twice as much money as they had in the past.
Ross said the church team members have gotten older and no young people are stepping up to take their place.
The new way is less labor intensive, he said.
He said some complained that the pork producers weren’t there.
But Ross said he could never find the right representative for the organization. And they didn’t apply to be there.
He said the 23 food vendors reported record sales.
NeSmith said people remember standing elbow to elbow in the crowd.
But she said booths were arranged for more open space this year.
“The streets looked emptier than they were,” NeSmith said.
There will be changes next year, several members of the board said.
And Calitri said he welcomes ideas.
He said the next few weeks will be very busy in Owensboro.
The Kentucky Travel Industry Association Spring Travel Forum is in town this week.
There’s a 300-drone air show on the riverfront at 8:30 p.m. today and Friday.
The Jeeps and Jamz Expo is at the convention center this weekend.
And GeoWoodstock 2023 is expected to bring hundreds of geocachers from several countries to town next week.
