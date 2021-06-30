Not too long ago, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau invited travel writers and bloggers to visit Owensboro.
They wined and dined them, hoping for favorable stories.
But this is 2021, the age of social influencers.
And the CVB is bringing in six social influencers with a combined following of more than 117,000 people.
They’ll be in town the weekend of July 9-11.
Kali Alexander and Lauren Welch from the St. Louis area have 55,300 and 10,700 followers respectively.
Ashley Brimmer and Jordyn Rush from Nashville have 17,200 and 10,700 followers.
Lexi Bettlestone of Lexington has 10,200.
And Niollette Vizuet of Owensboro has 12,700.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s director of Destination Management, said the women will visit the Lure Seafood & Grille, Friday After 5, Reid’s Orchard, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Green River Distilling Co., SIP Owensboro and the Miller House.
They’ll spend the nights at the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown/Owensboro Waterfront.
“This is a new thing for us,” Kirk said. “Their social media followers are very loyal. Four of them are from St. Louis and Nashville, places we want to draw leisure travelers from.”
Kirk said Vizuet “has been pivotal in giving me ideas.”
The women are in their 20s and early 30s, he said, and their followers tend to be younger people.
Kirk said he’ll be taking pictures of the women at each of the places they visit and putting them on social media.
He said if one person comments on the women’s posts, then their friends will also see the post.
And the number of people who see the posts about Owensboro will grow, Kirk said.
He said the CVB is paying the women a small amount, plus food and lodging and the attractions they visit will provide them with something.
“We want to show them a good time,” Kirk said. “But we want honest feedback. We want to get ideas from them about things we can do better.”
Social influencers are a growing part of the U.S. economy.
Twitter says nearly 40% of its users say they’ve made a purchase as a direct result of a tweet from an influencer.
